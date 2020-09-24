Accept my mistake, will wear mask: MP Home Minister after backlash

Narottam Mishra had said, "I don't wear a mask in any programmes. 'Isme kya hota hai?" (ANI)

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who caused a flutter saying he doesn’t wear a face mask at any government events, has now expressed regret for his statement after facing backlash from the Opposition.

On Wednesday, at an event in Indore, when asked why he was not wearing a mask, Mishra had said, “I don’t wear a mask in any programmes. ‘Isme kya hota hai?’ (so what).”

Following this, the Congress launched a pointed attack, asking are COVID-19 norms meant only for the common people. “Is there anyone who has the courage to take action against him (Mishra). Are rules only for common people?” Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja tweeted.

Now accepting his mistake, the state home minister has said, “My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of the law. It wasn’t in line with the sentiment of the PM. I accept my mistake and express regret. I’ll wear a mask. I also appeal to everyone to wear mask and observe social distancing.”

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra says, “I don’t wear it” when asked why is he not wearing a mask at an event in Indore. (23.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/vQRyNiG3ES — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

On Wednesday, as the Congress attacked him, Mishra later downplayed his remarks, saying he cannot continue to wear a face mask for a long time due to a medical condition. “I normally wear a mask but I can’t sport it for a long time, as I am suffering from Polypus and if I wear a mask it leads to suffocation,” PTI quoted Mishra as saying.

Mishra was in Indore to participate in a programme for distribution of assistance under the state government’s Sambal Yojana, which provides social security cover to the poor and the SC and ST communities. However, Mishra’s cabinet colleagues Tulsiram Silawat and other BJP leaders, who also attended the event, were wearing masks.

Indore is among the worst-hit districts in Madhya Pradesh which has reported 20,834 COVID-19 cases and 516 fatalities so far.

