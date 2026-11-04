Twisha death case: MP High Court rejects former judge Giribala’s bail plea

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected the bail application of former judge Giribala Singh in the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, saying that crucial forensic reports and digital evidence were still awaited and the circumstances surrounding her death required further investigation.

Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari, in an order passed on Wednesday, said the court was not inclined to grant bail at this stage, given the gravity of the allegations, the material collected during the investigation, and the circumstances preceding Twisha’s death.

The court noted that the extraction of data from Twisha’s iPhone was yet to be completed, while the forensic examination of CCTV footage from the accused’s residence was pending.