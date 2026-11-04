Twisha death case: MP High Court rejects former judge Giribala’s bail plea

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The Madhya Pradesh High Court has rejected the bail application of former judge Giribala Singh in the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, saying that crucial forensic reports and digital evidence were still awaited and the circumstances surrounding her death required further investigation.
Justice Ajay Kumar Nirankari, in an order passed on Wednesday, said the court was not inclined to grant bail at this stage, given the gravity of the allegations, the material collected during the investigation, and the circumstances preceding Twisha’s death.
The court noted that the extraction of data from Twisha’s iPhone was yet to be completed, while the forensic examination of CCTV footage from the accused’s residence was pending.
“The data extraction from the primary mobile phone, namely, the iPhone belonging to the deceased, is still awaited,” the order said, adding that the material could reveal further evidence against the accused and help identify other witnesses.
The court also noted that the CCTV footage had been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in New Delhi to establish its continuity and authenticity.
“The forensic report is still awaited,” the order said, observing that any evidence of alteration or tampering with the recorded data could require further investigation.
The court further referred to material in the case diary indicating that Giribala had allegedly contacted influential persons after the incident.
“The circumstances surrounding such communications would also require examination during further investigation,” it said.
Rejecting the defence argument that the accused lacked the requisite criminal intent, the court said the contention could not be considered independent of the other circumstances emerging from the investigation.
The order referred to WhatsApp conversations between Twisha and her family members immediately before the incident, CCTV footage collected during the investigation, the circumstances in which she was found, and the subsequent conduct of the accused persons.
“These allegations and the respective roles of the accused persons require further investigation and careful examination during trial,” the court said.
The court said that the question of the absence of criminal intent could not be considered in isolation from the other material in the case diary.
“Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case, the nature and gravity of the allegations, the material collected during investigation, the circumstances immediately preceding the death of the deceased, the CCTV footage, the post-mortem reports and, particularly, the fact that further investigation is still in progress and important forensic reports and digital extraction reports are awaited, this Court is not inclined to enlarge the applicant on bail at this stage,” the order said.
Twisha, a model and actor, was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12, five months after her marriage to lawyer Samarth Singh. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to harassment over dowry demands and had faced pressure to terminate her pregnancy. The case was subsequently handed over to the CBI following allegations of lapses in the initial investigation.