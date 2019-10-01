MP: Held for rape and murder as minor, he now gets death for similar crime

A POCSO court in Indore sentenced to death a 22-year-old man on Monday for raping and murdering a four-and-half-year-old girl in 2018, five years after he committed a similar offence as a minor.

He was a minor when he was convicted of murdering a seven-year-old girl after raping her in Mandsaur in 2013. He spent the next three years in an observation home.

District Prosecution Officer, Indore, Mohammed Akram Shaikh told The Indian Express that the man moved to Indore after being released. For about five months, he lived with the family of a man who worked as a civic body staffer, Shaikh said.

On October 25, 2018, he was told to leave after he allegedly misbehaved with a woman in the family, said Shaikh. He later disappeared with the woman’s four-and-half-year-old daughter.

The minor’s body was found on October 27 near the banks of Khan river. An SIT was formed and the man was arrested when he was about to leave for Ratlam.

Meanwhile, another POCSO court in Vidisha sentenced to death another man Monday for raping and murdering a minor on October 25, 2015.

Editor’s note: In accordance with a Supreme Court order, any information that could lead to the identification of a victim of rape and/or sexual assault, or a child in conflict with the law, cannot be disclosed or revealed in any manner.