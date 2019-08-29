MP HC Chief Justice Appointment: Have received communication from justice dept, says CJI

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said he had received a “communication” from the government regarding Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to elevate Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and that it will now be placed before the Collegium.

“A communication has been received by the office of the Chief Justice of India, on the administrative side, from the Department of Justice. The same will be put up before the Collegium in due course,” said the CJI, sitting with Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.

The bench said it will hear the matter next “once the decision of the Collegium is taken on the basis of the response/communication of the Department of Justice”. The CJI did not say anything about the content of the communication.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition by Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association, challenging “arbitrary inaction” of the Centre in “withholding the appointment” of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court despite the recommendation of the Collegium.

The association was all praise for Justice Kureshi and said that during his tenure as a judge at Gujarat High Court, as well as his present tenure in Bombay High Court, he “has demonstrated all the qualities of a good judge…”

The collegium had recommended Justice Kureshi’s name on May 10 this year. On June 7, the Centre notified the appointment of Justice Ravi Shankar Jha as Acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and the recommendation on Justice Kureshi remained pending.