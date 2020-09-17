MP govt using benefits scheme to sway bypoll voters: Vivek Tankha

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(File)

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha has accused the Madhya Pradesh government of violating the electoral code of conduct by announcing a week-long calendar of welfare programmes ahead of the crucial bypolls in the state.

The Gareeb Kalyan Saptah, from 17 to 23 September, will see Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurate 601 new anganwadis, add lakhs of beneficiaries to the Public Distribution System and pass on various kinds of benefits to the people.

Tankha wrote to the Election Commission saying the unscheduled programme was aimed at exploiting the government machinery to influence voters ahead of the bypolls to 27 seats.

He urged the poll body to restrain the ruling BJP in order to conduct free and fair elections.

Tankha claimed in his letter that Collectors and Divisional Commissioner across the state have been instructed to organise the programs under the ‘Gareeb Kalyan Saptah’ banner “under which crores of rupees are expected to be transferred to voters and BJP workers with the intent to induce, gratify and cast undue influence on voters just before the elections”.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state had lost power after MLAs led by Jyotiraditya Scindia switched over to the BJP.

The bypolls will be held around November.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.