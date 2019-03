The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to take the ordinance route to increase the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) from 14 per cent to 27 per cent.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had made an announcement in this regard on March 6 while distributing loan waiver certificates to farmers. Governor Anandiben Patel had signed the ordinance to amend the Madhya Pradesh Lok Seva (Anusuchit Jatiyon, Anusuchit Jan Jatioyon aur Anya Pichhade Vargon ke Liye Arakshan) Adhiniyam, 1994.