MP govt releases coffee table book on Anandiben Patel, Congress flays move

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/Files) Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/Files)

The Madhya Pradesh government released a coffee table book on Governor Anandiben Patel, who has completed 111 days in office. Brought out by the Raj Bhavan, the glossy book titled, Abhyuday-Ek Prerna, has a foreword by Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and Gujarat Governor O P Kohli. The book contains photographs of her visits to aanganwadis, temples, health centers, award and book distribution events, gaushalas.

According to the book, she covered 17 districts, met more than 3,000 people at Raj Bhavan, visited primary and secondary schools in 12 districts, and attended convocation ceremonies of five universities, among other activities.

The Congress trashed the book as waste of public money on something that does not concern people. “Her activities and mannerisms suggest she is keen to become the chief minister again,’’ said Congress party’s state media in-charge Manak Agarwal. “The governor is the first citizen of a state… The governor is accountable to the President, not the PM or the CM,’’ Agarwal said, referring to her statement describing the PM as her mentor.

