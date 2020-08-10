MP govt, Niti Aayog announce three-year action plan

The exercise focuses on the use of technology to facilitate e- governance. (File) The exercise focuses on the use of technology to facilitate e- governance. (File)

The Madhya Pradesh government and the Niti Aayog on Saturday announced a three-year action plan on four priority areas of physical infrastructure, governance, health and education, and employment. From August 7 to 11, four webinars will be held with additional chief secretaries of departments such as Home, Public Health and Labour.

“Four groups are further divided into 18 sub-groups. The sub-groups comprises of representatives from the Central Government, NITI Aayog, NIPFP ; premier academic institutions such as IIMs, IIT, ISB,NISG, SPA ; Public Policy Institutions such as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, India Foundation, Rambhau Mahalgi Prabodhini , Kronstadt Indo-US- Washington ICEPAC, representatives of International institutions like WHO, UNDP , World Bank, Consultancy firms such as E&Y, PwC and the private sector, such as IBM and Tech Mahindra, L&T, CMR Infra, Welspun, Wipro, RIL, Adani Power, Grant Thorton to name a few. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA) in Bhopal is playing a key coordination role, including providing facilitators for each sub-group,” a statement said.

The exercise focuses on the use of technology to facilitate e- governance.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every part of Indian life, but through the use of video-conferencing, webinars, virtual break-out rooms, pre-webinar meetings and instant messaging, stakeholders from across the country are being brought together virtually to achieve a common goal. Through direct engagement, NITI Aayog is fulfilling its mandate of Cooperative Federalism, complimenting the practical knowledge of the States with perspectives from diverse stakeholders at the cutting edge of the development. The process of conceptualizing and concretizing an action plan for the welfare of the people will help Madhya Pradesh achieve its goal of being atmanirbhar,” a statement by the Madhya Pradesh government said.

