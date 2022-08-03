scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

MP urges govt to name AIIMS in Mangalagiri after Tricolour designer

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, YSRCP MP Balashowry Vallabbhaneni pointed out that PM Modi had referred to Venkayya’s contribution in his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 1:43:41 am
YSRCP MP Balashowry Vallabbhaneni. (Image: Facebook)

YSRCP MP Balashowry Vallabbhaneni on Tuesday urged the Centre to name the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh after Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter who also designed the Tricolour.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Lok Sabha MP from Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to Venkayya’s contribution in his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday.

Venkayya’s birth anniversary falls on August 2. In 1916, he had published a book offering 30 designs of what could make the Indian flag. Venkayya’s design for the national flag was finally approved by Mahatma Gandhi at the Vijayawada Congress in 1921.

“I urge the government to name the AIIMS at Mangalagiri as Pingali Venkayya AIIMS,” Vallabbhaneni told the House.

Among other issues raised in the House Tuesday, DMK MP T R Baalu, who  represents Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur constituency, alleged the recruitment by Centre-owned Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) based on GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) scores violated social justice and reservation policies.

“GATE is only to select graduates for post-graduate courses in engineering and technology streams,” he said, adding NLC had already selected 299 people as “Graduate Executive Trainees” in violation of the reservation policies of the Centre as well as the state.

Meanwhile, in his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Azamgarh Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ asked the government to include Bhojpuri in the list of official languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. He said Bhojpuri was spoken in 16 countries and the ‘Geet Gawai’ tradition has been recognised by the UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage at the request of Mauritius.

BJP MP Gopal Shetty urged the government to take up the issue of pending visa applications, particularly of students, with embassies. Several students, who had returned to India during the Covid pandemic and due to the Ukraine war, were finding it difficult to get visas to pursue studies abroad, he said.

