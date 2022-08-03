MP urges govt to name AIIMS in Mangalagiri after Tricolour designer

Updated: August 3, 2022 1:43:41 am
YSRCP MP Balashowry Vallabbhaneni on Tuesday urged the Centre to name the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh after Pingali Venkayya, a freedom fighter who also designed the Tricolour.
Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, the Lok Sabha MP from Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to Venkayya’s contribution in his Mann ki Baat radio programme on Sunday.
Venkayya’s birth anniversary falls on August 2. In 1916, he had published a book offering 30 designs of what could make the Indian flag. Venkayya’s design for the national flag was finally approved by Mahatma Gandhi at the Vijayawada Congress in 1921.
“I urge the government to name the AIIMS at Mangalagiri as Pingali Venkayya AIIMS,” Vallabbhaneni told the House.
Subscriber Only Stories
Among other issues raised in the House Tuesday, DMK MP T R Baalu, who represents Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur constituency, alleged the recruitment by Centre-owned Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) based on GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) scores violated social justice and reservation policies.
“GATE is only to select graduates for post-graduate courses in engineering and technology streams,” he said, adding NLC had already selected 299 people as “Graduate Executive Trainees” in violation of the reservation policies of the Centre as well as the state.
Meanwhile, in his maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Azamgarh Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ asked the government to include Bhojpuri in the list of official languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. He said Bhojpuri was spoken in 16 countries and the ‘Geet Gawai’ tradition has been recognised by the UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage at the request of Mauritius.
BJP MP Gopal Shetty urged the government to take up the issue of pending visa applications, particularly of students, with embassies. Several students, who had returned to India during the Covid pandemic and due to the Ukraine war, were finding it difficult to get visas to pursue studies abroad, he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
NSE phone-tapping case: Being framed, says former Mumbai police chief; sent to judicial custody till Aug 16
Man arrested for ‘stealing RTGS form’
CM, Fadnavis meeting with Bhagwat: Courtesy call or subtle messaging?
23 govt resolutions issued a day, yet decision-making in state of paralysis
Opposition raises pitch on essentials, questions govt on GST, Rupee fall
In a first, IIT-B alumnus to head institute’s Board of Governors
29-year-old man impersonates woman on Facebook to carry out extortion, held
BJP MLA writes to BMC chief, Fadnavis over ‘laxity’ in internal probe
From customers to consumers, Deepak Fertilisers opts for strategic change
Man who went missing 5 yrs ago was murdered, finds police probe
BMC invites five tenders worth Rs 5,806 crore for cement-concretisation work on city roads
WFI blames it on Punam, claims lifter competed with injury