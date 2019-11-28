MP govt increases probation period of staffers to reduce salary costs

In a bid to reduce salary costs, the Madhya Pradesh government Wednesday decided to increase the probation period of employees from two years to three and to pay them full salaries only from the fourth year.

In the first year, the employees will get a 70 per cent stipend (of the minimum payscale), which will go up to 80 per cent in the second year and 90 per cent in the third year. Currently, the probation period is two years but employees get full salary from the first month. Going forward, they will get full salary only on successful completion of the probation period.

The change will apply to employees recruited through direct appointment and not to those who are recruited after clearing the examinations conducted by the state services commission. The Cabinet on Wednesday authorized all departments to amend their departmental recruitment rules.

A former chief secretary said it was a unique initiative that combines politics with economics. “Though the money saved will depend on the number of recruitments, the measure will allow the government to recruit many at a much lesser cost. Given the shortage of jobs, people will be ready to join even at much lesser salary,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved a policy to incentivise private health care companies to set up hospitals in rural areas by reducing the criteria for minimum beds from 100 to 30.

Chaired by Chief Minister Kamal Nath, the Cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Swasthya Kshetra Nivesh Protsahan Niti, 2019, which will allow the government to offer land at subsidised prices to health care companies to set up hospitals in rural areas.

The state has divided districts in three categories according to beds available per every 1,000 people. In districts where the number of beds is much lower than the national average, the government will provide more incentives to attract smaller companies.