MP govt forms SIT to probe honeytrap racket

Days after a syndicate that allegedly blackmailed government officials and politicians by threatening to circulate videos of them in compromising positions was busted, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The case snowballed into a major controversy with the ruling Congress accusing the BJP of having backed the syndicate to destabilise the government. BJP denied the allegation, stating that one of the accused was associated with the Congress in the past.

The SIT will come under IG (CID) D Srinivas Varma. DGP V K Singh said the team has been asked to probe the case from all angles and submit a report.

The Indore police has so far arrested six people, including five women, after an engineer with the Indore Municipal Corporation alleged that the syndicate had been blackmailing him by threatening to circulate his video in a compromising position with one of the accused. The engineer was suspended on Monday.

The SIT was formed in the wake of the demand by the BJP that the government should immediately order a CBI probe into the case. “If the government does not order CBI probe it will mean that the government has something to hide,’’ said former BJP Minister Narottam Mishra.

Two days ago, Law and Public Relations Minister P C Sharma had alleged that several BJP ministers were behind the conspiracy to destabilise the government.