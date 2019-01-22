MP govt to withdraw ‘false’ conversion cases

Toggle Menu
"We will review only false cases of conversion and cases in which Christian community members were booked for taking part in protests," Madhya Pradesh Law Minister P C Sharma said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath (File Photo)

The Congress government’s move to withdraw “politically motivated” cases filed during the BJP rule includes “false” cases registered against members of the Christian community for conversion and for taking part in protests.

“The process is meant for all and includes Congress workers, farmers and Christians. We will review only false cases of conversion and cases in which Christian community members were booked for taking part in protests,’’ Madhya Pradesh Law Minister P C Sharma told The Indian Express.

Responding to the BJP’s allegations that the Congress government wants to withdraw all cases of conversion, the minister said the charge was misplaced. He, however, did not elaborate on how the government will decide which conversion case is false and how the cases will be reviewed.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said the Congress government’s move will “embolden missionaries to engage in conversion”. “If the Congress government withdraws cases, the BJP will oppose it tooth and nail,’’ he said, adding that even the Father of the Nation was against conversion.

National coordinator of Rashtriya Isai Maha Sangh Fr Anand Muttungal had called on the Law Minister with a request to withdraw “false” cases of forced conversion lodged against Christians during the BJP rule in MP. He said He claimed that even though many cases had been registered, not one incident had been proved in the court of law.

