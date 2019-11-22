MP govt clears inclusion of eggs in anganwadi meals

Disregarding opposition from the BJP and Jain groups, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has given administrative sanction to a proposal to include eggs in the meals of Anganwadi children and pregnant and lactating mothers.

The proposal, prepared by Women and Child Development Department, entails tentative expenditure of Rs 110 crore. To begin with, eggs will be served only in 89 tribal blocks of the state and the remaining areas will be covered depending on the response in the first phase. Children and women will get three eggs a week.

“Those who don’t consume eggs will be given a substitute equally rich in protein,” Women and Child Department Principal Secretary Anupam Rajan told The Indian Express. The proposal will take effect from the next financial year that begins on April 1, he said.

Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi has signed the file. She said serving eggs will help fight malnutrition which is rampant in tribal areas.

Sources said Chief Minister Kamal Nath had backed the idea when he reviewed the progress of activities conducted by the department last month. The government hopes introducing eggs will increase attendance in anganwadis in tribal areas, where eggs are not opposed on social or religious grounds.

The department plans to send teams to states where eggs are already included in the Anganwadi meals and mid-day meals in schools for details on procuring and distributing eggs at lower costs. Given that an average strength in an Anganwadi is between 30 and 40, the department hopes the poultry industry will get a boost.

The BJP, which ruled the state between 2003 and 2018, has been against the idea, with former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan claiming the move will divide children along their food choices.