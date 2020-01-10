MP govt allows liquor contractors to open sub-shops; BJP says rapes will increase

The contractor of a shop auctioned at up to Rs 2 crore will have to pay 15 per cent more for the sub shop. (File Photo) The contractor of a shop auctioned at up to Rs 2 crore will have to pay 15 per cent more for the sub shop. (File Photo)

In yet another step to increase revenue, the Madhya Pradesh government has allowed liquor license holders to set up an additional sub shop by paying extra.

In urban areas, the licensee will be able to open a sub shop within five kilometres, while in rural areas within 10 kms of the existing shop. This is likely to double the number of shops.

The contractor of a shop auctioned at up to Rs 2 crore will have to pay 15 per cent more for the sub shop. The amount will marginally go up for shops auctioned between Rs 2 and Rs 5 crore, and those auctioned for Rs 5 crore and more.

The opposition BJP has demanded that the government revoke the latest order immediately, saying it would increase crimes against women, including rape. It said the move would be disasterous for society.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said rape cases would increase because most are committed by men when they are drunk.

