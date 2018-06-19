MP Governor tells colleges to observe yoga day, send photos, videos as ‘proof’

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana/File) Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana/File)

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has asked universities and colleges in the state to observe International Yoga Day on June 21 and send photographs and videos of the events organised on the occasion to the Raj Bhavan Secretariat as ‘evidence’.

In a circular, issued on June 6, Patel has instructed all universities and affiliated colleges to organise daylong programmes on International Yoga Day and ensure maximum participation of teachers and students. She has also sought details like photographs, CDs of the function and number of participants.

In another circular, issued on June 12, she appointed the Rajiv Gandhi Technological University as the coordinator of the event and directed universities and colleges to submit videos and photographs of the June 21 events by 4 pm on the same day.

Congress has criticised Patel’s directives. “Has she shown the same alacrity in seeking reports about matters concerning education,’’ asked Congress spokesman Manak Agrawal.

