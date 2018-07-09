MP gangrape: Three booked for spreading false information

Raees and Shoaib have been arrested and released on bail while the police are yet to arrest Javed. Raees and Shoaib have been arrested and released on bail while the police are yet to arrest Javed.

NEARLY TWO weeks after the arrest of two persons in connection with the gangrape of a seven-year-old schoolgirl, the Mandsaur Police have booked three persons for spreading false information about the incident that has seen widespread protests in the region.

The accused had allegedly posted messages in two WhatsApp groups claiming that police may have arrested wrong persons.

Raees Taj Mohammed and Mohammed Javed Mev were booked under Sections 188 of 505 (2) of the IPC in a case lodged with Kotwali Police Station while a case under the same sections was registered against Shoaib alias Sonu Firoz Khan in the Y D Nagar Police Station, both in Mandsaur town.

Raees and Shoaib have been arrested and released on bail while the police are yet to arrest Javed.

City SP Rakesh Shukla told The Indian Express that prohibitory orders are still in force and the two cases were registered because the accused were spreading rumours.

The messages were shared in WhatsApp groups called ‘Sabir Shah Mitra Mandal’ and ‘Fit and Fit Collection 2’ on Friday. The posts alleged that Irfan and Asif, the two accused, are innocent, basing their information on a statement given by the victim in M Y Hospital, Indore, where she is undergoing treatment.

