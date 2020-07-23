MP forest ranger transferred after complaint by BJP MLA

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(File) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(File)

A forest ranger, who refused to release men he caught for illegally fishing in the Nauradehi wildlife sanctuary in MP’s Sagar district despite a BJP MLA’s intervention, has been transferred.

After the arrest of the two on July 10, an audio clip emerged in which Jabera MLA Dharmendra Lodhi purportedly threatens ranger Tilak Raipuria with consequences. Lodhi had lodged a complaint against the ranger in June and sought his transfer, alleging he was harassing people.

Responding to the transfer, Raipuria said he had submitted documents in his support and had video recordings of the action he took against the violators.

