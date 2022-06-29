scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
MP: Five-year-old falls into borewell in Chhatarpur; rescue operations underway

By: PTI | Bhopal |
June 29, 2022 7:59:39 pm
A five-year-old boy slipped and fell into an open borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place around 2 pm in Narayanpura Patharpur village located near the district headquarters, he said.

Dipendra Yadav, the son of farmer Akhilesh Yadav, slipped and fell into a 40-feet deep borewell while playing, the official said.

A team of officials from the district administration and local police reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway to pull the boy out safely from the borewell, he said.

Expressing concern about the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed the chief secretary, his principal secretary and the collector of Chhatarpur to make all necessary arrangements to rescue the child, an official said.

A team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot to take part in the operation and JCB machines have also been deployed, he added.

