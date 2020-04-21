MP farmer dies after police assault, six cops suspended

An FIR has been lodged at Kurra police station and Shailendra has been arrested. (Representational Image) An FIR has been lodged at Kurra police station and Shailendra has been arrested. (Representational Image)

Three days after he was allegedly beaten up by police for violation of lockdown restrictions, a 50-year-old farmer in Jabalpur died on Monday. This has led to the suspension of six policemen.

DIG (Jabalpur) Manohar Varma said a probe has been ordered into the death of Banshi Kushwah. Varma added that a video in which the victim named the policemen has been included in the probe. In the video, the victim alleged the policemen asked him about a gambling den and beat him up when he said he did not know about it.

It is alleged that the farmer was on his way home after attending to cattle in his field on April 16 when the police stopped and assaulted him. Banshi’s family members have not filed any complaint, but have claimed that they called up the police control room after the alleged assault, but to no avail.

ASP Sanjeev Uikey said the police had reached the area after a tip-off that some people were gambling there. “The police personnel were not justified in beating up the farmer… The family members have demanded that a case of murder be registered but that can happen only if the post- mortem establishes that the death was caused due to injuries,’’ the ASP said. Tweeting the video, former CM Kamal Nath termed the incident “barbaric”.

