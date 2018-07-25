MP Dharam Vira Gandhi: ‘Govt not bothered on pricing policy of generic drugs’

Dharam Vira Gandhi (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File) Dharam Vira Gandhi (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File)

Aam Aadmi Party MP from Patiala, Dr Dharam Vira Gandhi, a medical practitioner, tells The Indian Express why he boycotted the Lok Sabha for a while on the issue of pricing of generic drugs.

Why did you boycott Lok Sabha on Tuesday?

I boycotted the House for a brief period because I was not being given time to speak on a very important issue of generic drugs, which is my subject.

What is the issue with generic drugs?

I am a doctor. I know what loot is going on in the country in the name of generic drugs. The pricing is to the tune of 2000-times profit, 1,000-times profit, in generic drugs itself. The cost of a drug is Rs 3 in the market whereas the printed cost is Rs 20 or Rs 30, or (even) Rs 35.

What should the government do?

Generic drug pricing should be controlled and should be brought under control. That is very important.

Do you feel the government is not doing enough right now?

It is not enough. The government is not bothered about the pricing policy of generic drugs.

Is it the case throughout the country?

Yes, it is happening throughout the country. There must be rational pricing, otherwise it is loot and plunder of the poor patient.

Express Explained | How are drug prices regulated? Which drugs are under price control?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App