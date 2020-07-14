MP doctor sends wife’s sample in domestic help’s name, couple test positive

When the sample tested positive last week, the health officials reached the address only to be told by the domestic help that she had not given any sample. (Representational) When the sample tested positive last week, the health officials reached the address only to be told by the domestic help that she had not given any sample. (Representational)

A government doctor in Singrauli district has been booked for impersonation, after he sent the sample of his wife for a Covid test in the name of their domestic help, in the hope that it will help him conceal his unauthorised absence from work.

Posted at Khutar health centre, the doctor had gone to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding in the last week of June. When he returned, his wife developed Covid symptoms and he sent her sample for testing but used the identity of a woman who worked at the health centre as well as his home.

When the sample tested positive last week, the health officials reached the address only to be told by the domestic help that she had not given any sample.

Singrauli Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) R R Patel said the domestic help also spilled the beans on the doctor’s UP trip. The health team then took the samples of the doctor and other family members — the doctor, his wife and two nephews tested positive.

The doctor and his family members are undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of the district hospital.

The CMHO said the doctor, after being confronted, admitted that he had lied because he was worried about losing the block medical officer’s charge to another doctor. Had he admitted to his UP trip, it would have required him to remain in isolation. After returning, he even treated patients and took part in the government’s Kill Corona campaign.

The doctor has been booked under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation) and 269 and 270 (for acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC as well as under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

A police officer said the police will take the doctor in custody after his treatment and compulsory quarantine.

