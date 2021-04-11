MP doctor resigns after Cong MLA yells at him over Covid patient’s death

A screen grab from a video of the incident, which has since gone viral, in which a group of Congress leaders, including PC Sharma, are seen yelling at Dr. Yogendra Shrivastav. (Picture: Twitter/@DrRitikaPandey)

A doctor in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh resigned on Saturday after some Congress leaders, including former minister PC Sharma, allegedly yelled at him following the death of a Covid patient.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows a group of Congress leaders, including Sharma and former corporator Yogendra Chouhan, yelling at Dr. Yogendra Shrivastav, the nodal officer in charge of Covid ward at the Government JP Hospital in Bhopal. The incident was sparked by the death of a Covid patient, who was admitted to the trauma ward in a critical condition and died during treatment.

This is the way they treat us,happened today while I was at duty ..In this video they are shouting at Dr.Yogendra Shrivastav Sir who is working day and night from past 1 year in Covid.He is the nodal officer incharge of Covid.He resigned today from his duties .. https://t.co/01FipRPQBR pic.twitter.com/TQTS8CbGAm — Ritika Pandey (@DrRitikaPandey) April 10, 2021

“Patient came to us at 12.30 with SPO2 33% he was immediately given the primary treatment and his relatives were made aware of his conditions ..We informed them that our icu is full and we can’t admit him here…and than this happened all in a span of 1 hour (SIC),” tweeted Dr Ritika Pandey, who was on duty at the hospital when the incident took place.

Condemning the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for people to boost the morale of doctors instead of demoralising them during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Sharma has said that he did not speak rudely to the doctor and was only involved since the patient was a member of his Assembly constituency, PTI reported.

आज की घटना के कारण जेपी अस्पताल के एक वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक ने अत्यंत व्यथित होकर इस्तीफा तक सौंप दिया है। हम एक सभ्य समाज में रह रहे हैं, इस समय जब साथ मिलकर खड़े होने की ज़रूरत है, ऐसे में हंगामा करना न तो जनहित में है और न ही इससे #COVID19 का मुकाबला किया जा सकता है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 10, 2021

“The doctor did not talk to me in the morning when the family of the critical patient was trying to get him to talk to me over the phone. Instead, the doctor told them to take the patient to a private hospital,” Sharma told PTI.

“A supporter of mine spoke loudly to the doctor following which I apologised to him. A patient of my constituency died this afternoon. In such circumstances won’t a sensitive person get angry? A poor patient is being asked to go to a private hospital, nobody is talking about this,” he added.