MP: Priest arrested, two booked after Dalit woman denied entry to Khargone temple

The priest of a Shiv temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district was arrested and two others booked for preventing a Dalit woman from entering the temple to offer puja on the occasion of Mahasivratri on March 1.

The incident came to light after a video emerged in which the woman, later identified as Pooja Khande, is seen with an aarti thali in her hand urging people, including the priest, to allow her in the temple complex to offer puja. Khande tells them that she would inform the police if they don’t allow her inside. The priest is also seen in the video making calls.

The woman later told media persons that the priest asked Dalits not to enter the temple. “I did not tell the priest anything, but suddenly he stood up and said ‘Harijan cannot enter the temple. Harijan will only offer puja from the outside; they don’t have the right to offer puja.’ But I only want to ask, why can’t we offer puja, is it written so in the law or the Constitution?”

The priest told her that he will check with the head and get back, Khande added. “I want people to ask him as to who is the head of his community who makes such rules. There were 100-200 people standing there, they seemed educated and aware, yet they did not allow me inside,” she pointed out.

Town Inspector of Mengaon police station, Dinesh Khushwana said, “We had not received any complaint earlier, but after the video went viral, a team of police personnel was sent to her house and a complaint registered under section 505 (promoting enmity between two groups) and three other sections of the SC/ST Act. Three people have been booked of which two have been named, including the priest Vijay Barvey who has been arrested.”

After the video went viral, the Azad Samaj Party held a protest in the area.

Khande claimed that it was not an isolated incident and that people from other castes stop touching those from her community a week before the Gangore puja is held in the Nimar region. “The idols of their goddesses are taken through a particular route and we are made to take a different route filled with thorns and bushes. Why can’t we take the path that they take,” she asked.

Khargone SP Siddharth Choudhary pointed out that after the incident came to light, a team of revenue officers and police personnel was sent to the area and Khande was taken inside the temple along with others and allowed to offer puja. “We have sensitised the people and those responsible have been arrested,” the SP said.