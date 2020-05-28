MP: Curbs at Raj Bhavan after peon, five others test Covid-19 positive

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited the Raj Bhavan recently amid speculations that he will expand his cabinet soon (PTI Photo) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited the Raj Bhavan recently amid speculations that he will expand his cabinet soon (PTI Photo)

Declaring the residence and office of Governor Lalji Tandon as ‘inner zone’, sealing off two of the three entry gates and restricting the entry of visitors are among the steps taken in the wake of six residents of employees’ quarters at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal, testing positive.

There are 64 staff quarters on the sprawling premises. The employees and their family members living in quarters will not be allowed to leave the campus for three days, except for medical emergencies.

Five members of the family of a cleaner and a peon have tested positive so far.

The Governor has again tested negative. His ADC and OSD are among key persons who have also tested negative. The 85-year-old governor was tested for the first time after a senior bureaucrat in the health department had tested positive weeks ago.

The peon who tested positive had entered the main Raj Bhavan. The quarters where the infected persons lived have been declared containment zones and employees ordered to work from home.

The health of those working in the kitchen and other attendants will be monitored daily. Gate numbers 1 and 3 have been sealed. Governor’s Secretary Manohar Dubey said all precautions have been taken and the situation will be reviewed from time to time.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited the Raj Bhavan recently amid speculations that he will expand his cabinet soon. Chouhan had taken oath on March 23. After working alone for nearly a month, he had expanded his cabinet to induct five members. When asked about possible expansion on Wednesday, the CM replied it will happen soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd