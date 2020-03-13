MP crisis: CM Kamal Nath meets Guv, asks for floor test

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File photo) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (File photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met state Governor Lalji Tandon over the political crisis in the state triggered by the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs three days ago. Accusing the BJP of horse-trading, Nath requested the Governor for floor test.

In a letter to the governor, he said, “the BJP on March 8 arranged three Charted aircraft to whisk away 19 MLAs of the Congress party to Bengaluru. Since then 19 of them are incommunicado in a resort arranged by BJP.”

“In these disturbing circumstances, the very edifice of democracy is in danger. Trust of a transparent democratic process seems lost. It merits full investigation and enquiry, so that persons responsible for de-railing the democratic institutional process are explosed and punished,” he added.

The ruling Congress has alleged that 19 of the rebel Congress MLAs, including ministers, have been held “captive” by the BJP in a resort in Bengaluru, a charge denied by the opposition party. Nath’s meeting with the governor comes amid unconfirmed reports that six ministers, said to be close to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be coming to Bhopal from Bengaluru to hand over their resignation letters in person to the Assembly speaker. Attempts to contact these ministers proved futile. Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

In the 230 member House, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, one Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are vacant.

