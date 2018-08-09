MP court completes trial in 3 working days, sentences man to life for raping minor in Datia

Police had filed a chargesheet in the case on August 3 and the court delivered the verdict on Wednesday. Police had filed a chargesheet in the case on August 3 and the court delivered the verdict on Wednesday.

A local court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl, after completing the trial in three working days. Datia Additional Sessions Judge Hitendra Dwivedi awarded life sentence to Motilal Ahirwar (25) after convicting him under section 376 (A)(B) of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 introduced recently as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, prosecution officer Pushpendra Kumar Garg said.

He said police had filed a chargesheet in the case on August 3 and the court delivered the verdict on Wednesday, after three working days. Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said the victim had gone to attend a wedding along with her parents and in the early hours of May 29 Ahirwar raped the girl.

While searching for the girl, her parents caught Ahirwar in the act and handed him over to the police, Awasthi said. The police officer said 11 witnesses and other evidence collected during the investigation were presented before the court.

