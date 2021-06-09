Madhya Pradesh cops dish out ‘I’m patriot’ badges for vaccinated persons

The police in Madhya Pradesh has started “honouring” those who have received the Covid vaccine jab, while pasting warning posters on those who are yet to be inoculated.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, police from the Niwari district were seen pinning a badge that says, “I’m a patriot as I’m vaccinated” on commuters who have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

“We are honouring those who have taken the jab, and telling those who haven’t, to get vaccinated,” a cop is heard saying. “Tell people I have been vaccinated, which is why I have been felicitated,” he told one bike rider.

Those who haven’t been vaccinated yet were made to wear a poster which says, “Stay away from me as I am not vaccinated yet.”

Several netizens reacting to the video said that shortage of vaccines could be one of the reasons why most haven’t gotten the Covid vaccine jab.

Earlier, a sub-inspector in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district was seen “punishing” lockdown violators by making them write the name for Lord Ram for 30-45 minutes and counselling them to stay at home and take care of their families.

“We would earlier make them do sit-ups or make them sit for 45 minutes to an hour before allowing them to go, so, I just thought that they can instead write the name of Lord Ram for as long as they are comfortable as punishment before letting them go,” sub-inspector Santosh Singh said.