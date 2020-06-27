MP constitutes migrant labour commission to provide employment to those who returned due to Covid

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File)

Nearly four weeks after making an announcement to provide employment to labourers who returned after March 1 due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led the state government on Friday constituted Madhya Pradesh State Migrant Labour Commission that promises the same.

The commission will have a tenure of two years and its term could be extended. The government will soon name the chairman and two members. While the chairman could be anyone with not less than 10 year of experience in labour welfare or a retired bureaucrat of the rank of secretary or above. It will have two members with minimum experience of five years in labour welfare.

“We will make their livelihood so comfortable that they will not have to go outside the state to earn their livelihood,” said the chief minister on Friday. Chouhan said the state government will provide employment according to workers’ capacity and ensure welfare of their family members as well.

Only state domiciles will benefit. The commission will have to recommend steps to strengthen the socio-economic status of the migrant workers. It will have to submit an interim report every three months and the final report not later than two years.

The commission will speak to individuals, organisations, departments and boards and focus on employment creation, skill development of labourers and their families and effective implementation of existing laws to protect their interests. It will also recommend how the benefits of existing social security and welfare schemes could be extended to them.

