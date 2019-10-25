MP considers introducing eggs in anganwadi menu

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is considering a proposal to include eggs in the anganwadi menu in 89 tribal blocks as supplementary nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme.

A presentation made before Chief Minister Kamal Nath informed him that the inclusion of protein-rich eggs in the anganwadi menu could go a long way to tackle the challenge of malnutrition and under-nutrition, especially in tribal dominated areas of the state.

Right to Food campaigner Sachin Jain wrote a letter to the CM last month requesting that eggs be included in the menu at the earliest and how it was important step towards management of under-nutrition.

“The problem of high levels of child malnutrition in the state is well acknowledged. Despite some improvements over last decade, the level of under-nutrition is still very high, with 42 per cent of children under 5 being stunted. The immediate determinants of under nutrition are poor diet and ill health (infections). Addressing malnutrition comprehensively requires a host of interventions targeting multiple determinants, it’s important to ensure children eat adequately, both in terms of quality and quantity,” the letter said.

Sources said the Chief Minister was convinced with the proposal, unlike his predecessor and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a vegetarian who was against it and did not encourage any discussion on it when he was in office till 2018.

Women and Child Development Department Principal Secretary Anupam Rajan told The Indian Express that the proposal is at an early stage.

“The idea is to provide protein-rich food by serving one egg three times a week. It will not be compulsory, and those who don’t eat eggs will be provided milk and banana,” he said.

The annual cost of serving three eggs per child in 89 tribal blocks will be between Rs 40 and Rs 50 crore. Rajan said many states have already included eggs in their menu and the proposal, as and when it gets the final nod, will be implemented from the next financial year. “Eggs are readily available and tribal children like to eat them,” Rajan said.

A bureaucrat said the proposal had been put up before the previous government but it was not cleared. He admitted that the Jain community had used its influence to nix the proposal. “Jain children don’t go to anganwadis, and tribal children eat eggs anyway,’’ he said.

Sachin Jain said those associated with the Right to Food campaign are aware of the challenges in introducing eggs in meals, given how politically sensitive the issue is. He said the written consent of parents could be taken, and those involved in cooking anganwadi meals could be taken in confidence and explained the benefits of eggs to take care of opposition, if any.