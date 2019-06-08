MP Congress needs full-time chief, says Digvijaya brother

Congress MLA Laxman Singh, the younger brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, said the party needs a new Pradesh Congress Committee chief and that Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath do not fit the bill. A year after he was made PCC head, Chief Minister Kamal Nath continues to hold that post.

“He should simply leave that post because he can’t do justice to both posts. He should stick to his job and just pick up one of the many who are experienced in organisation work and let them do the job (as PCC chief),” Singh, a former MP, told The Indian Express.

Though the Congress wrested power from the BJP in the recent Assembly elections, it could win just one out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh. Former Union ministers Arun Yadav and Kantilal Bhuria who were PCC chiefs in the recent past also lost.

“The new PCC chief should be a full-time chief. We don’t want a part-time chief because the party will have to work hard and organise itself. We want someone who can travel all over the state and boost the morale of party workers,” Singh said.

“I don’t agree with his name at all. He won’t stay in Bhopal and will stay in Delhi,” he said about Scindia, apparently one of the contenders for the post. “He should be kept out of it,” Singh said when asked if he was suggesting that Scindia has his hands full because he was made in-charge of the Congress in western Uttar Pradesh. Scindia did not respond when The Indian Express tried to reach him. Pankaj Chaturvedi, a leader close to Scindia, said that as a senior leader Singh was entitled to his views.

He said he personally felt Scindia would be a proper choice as PCC chief. About the defeat in the general elections, Singh said the party has poor organisation that could not reach the masses. “The party chose the wrong issues to target the BJP,” he said.