MP Congress MLAs target health minister, backtrack

The power struggle in the ruling Congress appeared to worsen as two party legislators accused Health Minister Tulsi Silawat, a confidant of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, of seeking money for transfers and postings of officials. They later claimed they had been misled or misquoted.

Ambah MLA Kamlesh Jatav and Gohad MLA Ranveer Jatav were quoted by local newspapers accusing Silawat of being corrupt. They alleged that the minister, an MLA from Sanver, was routing the money through his son, who is based in Indore.

Kamlesh Jatav told The Indian Express that he was upset with the minister for not accepting a request to cancel the transfer of a man who earned only Rs 8,000 and to fill vacancies in hospitals and smaller health centres in his constituency. He claimed he did not accuse the minister of taking money.

“When transfer requests are made, he directs the employees to Indore, where his son asks money,” the media quoted Jatav saying. On Thursday, he claimed he had been misled. He said several people came to him with requests and told him it did not happen because the minister demanded money.

Despite repeated attempts, Silawat was not available for comments.

The Gohad MLA also accused Minister of Cooperatives, Govind Singh, of being involved in illegal sand mining and claimed that he is backed by former CM Digvijaya Singh. Last week, Govind Singh accused the MLA of being involved in illegal mining. On Thursday, the Gohad MLA said his outburst stemmed from Singh’s allegations.

While Congress legislators and ministers continued to spar, Independent MLA from Burhanpur, Surendra Singh Shera, said if the leaders continue to behave this way, he would be forced to withdraw support to the government. Meanwhile, posters demanding that Scindia be named PCC chief came up in Bhopal on Thursday.