MP: Congress MLA’s son held for submitting fake medical papers in courts

The police on Tuesday arrested Karan Morwal, the son of Congress MLA Murli Morwal, in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore in connection with a case of allegedly submitting fake medical papers in different courts, an official said.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for the arrest of the absconding accused, who is the son of Murli Morwal, an MLA from Badnagar in Ujjain district, the official said.

A woman leader had filed an FIR alleging that Karan (33) had raped her on February 13, 2021 on the pretext of marrying her, M G Road police station in-charge DVS Nagar said.

However, while filing anticipatory bail applications in the matter in different courts, Karan had claimed that he was admitted at Badnagar’s civil hospital on the day of alleged rape, he said.

During the probe, it was found that the claim was bogus, following which a separate FIR for cheating and other charges was registered against Karan in the matter, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court’s Indore bench has already dismissed the accused’s anticipatory bail application in the case related to submitting fake documents for seeking bail on April 13.

Karan was earlier arrested on the charges of rape on October 26, 2021 after evading arrest for nearly six months, but was granted a regular bail in the matter.