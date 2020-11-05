MP: Congress MLA Masood now booked for promoting enmity

IG Jain said, “We have registered the case based on prima facie evidence provided by the complainant and further case will be investigated.”

The Madhya Pradesh police on Wednesday booked Congress MLA Arif Masood and five others for allegedly promoting enmity through speeches at a gathering last week to protest against comments by French President Emmanuel Macron.

This comes a day after Masood and 49 others were arrested under Section 188 of IPC and provisions of the Disaster Management Act and The Epidemic Diseases Act for holding the gathering at Iqbal Maidan without taking prior approval. He was released the same day on bail.

On Wednesday, Masood and the others were booked under Section 153A on the basis of a complaint by Dr Deepak Raghuvanshi, general secretary of Dharm Sanskrit Samiti. According to Upendra Jain, Inspector General of Bhopal, the sections were invoked after fresh evidence came to light.

A video submitted as part of the complaint shows Masood purportedly telling the audience, “The ministers of the Hindu-leaning government also are in support of the comments made by the president of France”.

He is heard adding, “Along with the warning sent out to the France government, we are sending out a warning to the Hindustani government too that if they won’t oppose the comments made by the France president, then there will be an apt response.”

IG Jain said, “We have registered the case based on prima facie evidence provided by the complainant and further case will be investigated.”

When contacted, Masood said, “I have not said anything that is beyond my right under the Constitution. I will challenge this FIR like the previous one in court.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd