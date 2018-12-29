MP: Congress minister for withdrawal of political cases against party workers

A proposal to withdraw “politically-motivated cases” registered against Congress leaders and workers under previous BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh is on the anvil, newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Law and Legislative Affairs Minister P C Sharma said Saturday.

Similarly, a plan will be prepared to quash the cases filed against employees’ union leaders for taking part in agitations.

“I will soon consult with the Principal Secretary of the department (Law and Legislative Affairs) and prepare a proposal to withdraw politically-motivated cases against Congress workers and leaders,” the minister told reporters.

He said the proposal would be submitted to Chief Minister Kamal Nath for further action. “A proposal to withdraw cases filed against employees’ leaders for (participating in) agitations and protests, will also be prepared,” said Sharma.

In recently-held elections, the Congress came to power for first time after 2003 by defeating Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. The minister also said that his department would propose to withdraw cases filed against journalists under the erstwhile BJP rule.

“We will also bring a law for protection of journalists,” he said. In its poll manifesto, titled as “Vachan Patra”, the Congress had promised to bring such a law.

Replying to a question, Sharma said appropriate provisions would be made to fast track hearing of cases related to crimes against women.

“It is our top priority to check crimes against women and every possible arrangement would be made,” he said. The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is supported by four Independents besides two legislators of the BSP and lone MLA of SP.