MP Congress leader on donation drive for Ayodhya temple

Months after former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath welcomed the construction of Ram temple, and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh said even former PM Rajiv Gandhi wanted the temple to be built in Ayodhya, a state Congress office-bearer is now collecting donations for the temple’s construction.

MP Congress secretary Vivek Khandelwal said he has collected Rs 70,000 over the last three days. He said the drive will continue until the end of January, when he plans to travel to Ayodhya and donate the collected amount to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust for the temple’s construction. Khandelwal maintained that while he has begun the donation drive in his personal capacity, the move has the party’s consent. “The initiative is in sync with the party’s stand, as our (state unit) president Kamal Nath has himself held a puja and welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision (in favour of the temple trust).”

Asked whether the Congress plans to emulate the fund collection drive across the state, and whether it is the official party line, Nath replied, “No it’s not true.” State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “This is not a drive undertaken by the party or (being done) officially. It is being done by Khandelwal in his personal capacity as a Ram bhakt.”