MP Congress leader says govt staffers attending RSS shakhas should be ‘fixed’; BJP hits back

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh and Congress have been engaged in a war of words since MLA Kantilal Bhuria from the Opposition party allegedly threatened to “fix” government employees who attend Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakhas on Sunday.

Bhuria, who is also a former Union minister, told reporters in Bhopal that a list of employees who work for the government during day and attend RSS shakhas at night will be prepared. “It is wrong to do so when your are a government official or staffer. You (media) too should expose such people so that we can fix (take action) them,” he said.

Reacting to this, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Kantilal ji, several people with this wish have come and gone. The RSS is an organisation of patriots. Such a process of personality building has started through this organisation that lakhs of volunteers are ready to live and die for the country.”

Chouhan also took note of the use of terms like “fix them”, saying that those being threatened by Bhuria are also human beings and must not be insulted.

“The public will give a befitting reply to such persons (who issue threats). The Congress’ frustration is not understandable,” he said.

Elections for MP Assembly are likely to be held at the end of this year.