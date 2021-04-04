MP Cong MLA’s son booked for rape; he alleges blackmail

According to police, the victim stated that Karan and she went out on February 14 and he promised to get married to her.

THE INDORE police have registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Karan Morwal — the son of Congress MLA Murli Morwal — based on a complaint by an office-bearer of the state’s Youth Congress wing.

However, Karan, in a letter to the Indore’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manish Kapooria, has alleged that he was being blackmailed by the woman.

According to police, the victim stated that Karan and she went out on February 14 and he promised to get married to her. Subsequently, the two got involved in a physical relationship. But later Karan refused to marry her.

Town Inspector Jyoti Sharma of the Mahila police station where the case was registered, said, “The accused went to her apartment and also threatened her not to approach the police.” Based on the woman’s statement, Karan was booked under Section 376 and 506 of IPC.

The state unit of the Congress has formed a three-member panel to examine the matter. State Youth Congress president Vikrant Bhuriya told The Indian Express, “The two have known each other for a long time… Subsequently, disciplinary action will be taken against them.”

SSP Kapooria said, “There have been allegations made from both sides and the police are investigating the matter.”