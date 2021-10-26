MP: Cong MLA’s absconding son arrested in rape case

Police on Tuesday arrested Karan Morwal, the son of a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, who was absconding for over six months after a woman lodged a rape case against him, an official said.

Karan Morwal is the son of Murli Morwal, the legislator from Badnagar in Ujjain district.

Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

Karan Morwal (30) was arrested near Maksi town in Shajapur district, about 80 km from Indore, Jyoti Sharma, in-charge of the women’s police station in Indore, told PTI.

Necessary legal formalities were underway following his arrest, she said.

According to officials, the rape case was registered against Karan Morwal on April 2 this year at the women’s police station in Indore.

The woman complainant had alleged that he raped her on the pretext of marrying her, they said.

On October 19, the police questioned the accused’s younger brother Shivam as they suspected he was aware of his brother’s hideout, the officials said.

Eyewitnesses earlier said Congress MLA Murli Morwal had on October 19 arrived at Palasia police station here, located adjacent to the women’s police station, and held a closed-door meeting with some officials.

After he came out of the police station, media persons had asked him about his absconding son, but the legislator left while saying he didn’t want to say anything to the media on the issue.