MP: Computer baba resigns as Minister of State, accuses BJP government of being ‘anti-religion’

Computer Baba (right) with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File) Computer Baba (right) with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File)

Six months after he was accorded the status of minister of state, Computer Baba resigned on Monday accusing the BJP government of being “anti-religion”.

The self-styled godman accused the government of doing little to stop illegal mining in the Narmada river. He said he had brought the rampant illegal mining in the river to the notice of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan but he did not pay heed to his words.

Born as Namdev Tyagi, the 53-year-old was among five religious functionaries who were accorded Minister of Status in April this year. He said he was unhappy with the government because despite holding the status, he was unable to do anything for saints and seers.

A day after the CM announced the establishment of a cow ministry, he alleged the cow protection board did not do anything for cow and there was no need for a separate ministry.

