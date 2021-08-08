scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 08, 2021
MP: Collector, SP of flood-hit Sheopur transferred after locals mob Union minister

Heavy rains lashed Sheopur and other northern districts of Madhya Pradesh over the last few days.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
August 8, 2021 1:34:36 pm
When Narendra Singh Tomar visited the flood-victims, people were heard saying that he had come too late. (Photo: Videograb/ ANI)

The Madhya Pradesh government transferred Sheopur’s collector and superintendent of police on Sunday, a day after Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was mobbed by angry locals during his visit to flood-hit parts of the district.

On Saturday, when Tomar visited Karatia Bazaar in Sheopur city, which is part of Morena Lok Sabha constituency represented by the minister, people jeered at him and were heard saying he had come too late. Some people threw mud and small dry sticks at the vehicles in his convoy, eyewitnesses had said.

In an order issued on Sunday morning, the Madhya Pradesh government shifted Sheopur district Collector Rakesh Shrivastava as the deputy secretary in the state secretariat.

Shivam Verma, who is currently the commissioner of the Gwalior Municipal Corporation, has been made the new collector of Sheopur.

In a separate order, the state government also transferred Sheopur’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Sampat Upadhyaya as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in the state police headquarters. Anurag Sujania, who is currently AIG, Gwalior, has been transferred as Sheopur’s SP.

Heavy rains lashed Sheopur and other northern districts of Madhya Pradesh over the last few days.

Angry locals on Saturday complained to Tomar that they were not alerted about the floods in time and it was the district administration’s failure, the eyewitnesses had said.

Sampat Upadhyaya on Saturday said people complained to the minister that relief reached them late, but claimed that “no vehicle in his motorcade was damaged”.

Tomar had said the administration was lax but added that confusion created by rumours about a dam having been breached also created a problem. He had also assured all help to the district.

At least 24 people died and thousands were evacuated to safety as rains lashed the Chambal-Gwalior region of north Madhya Pradesh in the past few days.

