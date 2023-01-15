scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

MP CM’s chopper returns to take-off spot after technical glitch, lands safely: Police

Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya PradeshShivraj Singh Chouhan was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar. (Express photo by Oinam Anand/File)

The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch, police said.

The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road.

The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road.

He was scheduled to address a public rally in Dhar district after a similar program in Manawar.

Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 19:38 IST
