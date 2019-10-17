MP CM orders inquiry into death of 17 cows after carcasses found in school

Chief Minister Kamal Nath Thursday ordered an inquiry into the death of 17 cows whose carcasses were found in a government school in Samudan village near Dabra town. “We are committed to protecting and conserving Gaumata. Such incidents can’t be tolerated. Strict action should be taken against whoever is found responsible,” the CM tweeted. A case under Section 9 of the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam act, 2004, has been registered at Dabra Police Station.

Dabra Police Station in-charge Yashwant Goyal told The Indian Express that the incident came to light on Wednesday evening when cows were being buried in the premises of the government secondary school. He said there was tension in the village for a while but the situation is under control. When the police reached the school, the men operating the JCB machine fled. He said the cows had been kept in one of the rooms, adding that the role of the school staff was being examined because it was not possible to keep the cows in a room and then bury them after their death without their knowledge.