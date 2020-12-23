MP: CM orders dismissal of three policemen caught extorting money in Noida

The Noida police in its investigation found out about the extortion and subsequently place the three under arrest. (Representational)

The Madhya Pradesh police has suspended three of its policemen attached with cyber crime team after they were arrested by the Noida police for extorting money from whom they claimed to be investigating. An internal inquiry has been ordered against the two sub-inspector and a constable, following which they are likely to be removed from service if found guilty.

On Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered strict possible action against the trio. Speaking to The Indian Express, Additional Director General, A Sai Manohar of the Cyber Crime said, “The three have been placed under suspension and depending on the finding of the inquiry which is already underway further action will be taken.”

The three policemen have been identified as sub-inspector Pankaj Sahu, Rashid Parveez Khan and constable Asif Khan who were all attached with the cyber crime cell of Jabalpur division. They had gone to Noida after putting up an application at the department stating that they were headed there to verify a few documents and evidence regarding an old case, however, they instead traced down the owner of ‘ROZIPAY’ against whom a complaint was registered at Jabalpur cyber crime police station for running a ponzi scheme.

The three traced its owner Suryabhan Yadav and picked him up from his office in Sector 62 of Noida and roamed around the streets of Delhi over the next two days and extorted about three lakh in case, 1.70 lakh in bank transaction, another 24 lakh in Bitcoins as well.

However, the next day, it was when Suryabhan Yadav sent goons to loot the three policemen that one of them lost their service revolver and subsequently approached Noida police to register an FIR. The Noida police in its investigation found out about the extortion and subsequently place the three under arrest.

