Land bought by MP CM’s family: Congress demands Mohan Yadav’s resignation, independent probe

The Congress on Monday launched an attack on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav over land purchases linked to his family and associated real estate firms, citing an investigation by The Indian Express, and demanded answers regarding what it described as a potential conflict between public office and private land acquisitions.

Addressing a press conference, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari alleged that the BJP government had become synonymous with corruption and questioned the rapid expansion of land holdings linked to the Chief Minister’s family.

“BJP is involved in the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations, and the party is also involved in the matter of Mahakal land,” Patwari alleged.

Referring to the investigation, Patwari said that landholdings linked to Yadav’s family had expanded significantly in the years preceding and following his rise.

“On December 13, 2023, Mohan Yadav became the Chief Minister. Between 2021 and 2023, close relatives of his family allegedly came to possess around 253 acres of land spread across nearly 194 plots. That means the landholdings increased massively between 2021 and the time he became Chief Minister on December 13, 2023. How did this happen?” Patwari said.

“According to the total land ownership report, the family and relatives possess 335 acres of land across 245 plots,” he added.

“The two most striking aspects of these purchases are that most of the plots are located near newly announced road projects around Ujjain and that most fall within areas marked for conversion from agricultural to residential or commercial use under the Ujjain Master Plan 2035,” the statement said.

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Patwari demanded that the Chief Minister publicly explain the transactions and submit them to an independent inquiry.

“In Madhya Pradesh, the rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party has become synonymous with corruption. With such serious allegations and evidence before the people of the state, a major question arises: after such grave allegations, can the Chief Minister continue to remain in office?” he said.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar described the matter as one of the most serious alleged land controversies to emerge in the state in recent years.

“Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his family have acquired 335 acres of land and 245 plots in and around Ujjain,” Singhar said, adding that many of the purchases were linked to areas where future infrastructure projects were planned.

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According to Singhar, Yadav was aware of proposed road alignments and major infrastructure projects while serving as chairman of the Ujjain Development Authority and later as Higher Education Minister between 2021 and 2023.

“This is one of the biggest land scams in Madhya Pradesh. The master plan was not redesigned for the development of Ujjain but to benefit the real-estate interests of the Chief Minister’s family,” Singhar alleged.

Calling the alleged transactions a case of “insider trading, abuse of office and corruption”, he said, “This is not development but an open game played under the cover of power. If any morality remains, the Chief Minister should resign immediately.”

“The people of Madhya Pradesh will not tolerate such misuse of power and state machinery for the benefit of one family,” Singhar said.

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Neither Chief Minister Mohan Yadav nor his office commented on a detailed questionnaire sent by The Indian Express on its findings. However, state government officials, on the condition that they not be named, said it was “not correct” to link purchases by the CM’s family and his presence in the government.

“The CM’s extended family has been in the real estate business for a while,” said an official. “To link their businesses with the CM’s rise in politics will not be proper.”