MP CM Kamal Nath asks son to install Shivaji statue in Sausar

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with son Nakul Nath. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with son Nakul Nath.

DAYS AFTER an unauthorised bust of Chhatrapati Shivaji was removed from Mohgaon trisection in Sausar in Chhindwara district by the local administration inviting strong criticism from the BJP, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday asked his parliamentarian son Nakul Nath to install a life size statue at the same place.

“As instructed by the chief minister, a life size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajji will be installed at a grand ceremony. The entire cost will be borne by me. Jai Bhavani Jai Shivani,’’ tweeted Nath, who is Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara.

Shri Shivrai Yuvashakti Sangathan, a local right-wing organisation, had sought permission from Sausar Nagar Palika Parishad to install the bust.

While its application was still pending, the organisation installed the bust on Monday.

Using a JCB machine, the civic body removed the bust late on Monday .

Calling the removal of the bust an insult, BJP leaders, including former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and leader of opposition Gopal Bhargav, tweeted the video commenting that there are better ways of dealing with the situation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.