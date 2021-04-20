MP CM appeals for action against officials who stop oxygen trucks

Madhya Pradesh relies on other states for oxygen supply as it does not have a manufacturing unit. (Representational Photo)

Amid an acute shortage of oxygen, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday appealed to his counterparts in neighbouring states to take action against officials creating hindrance in smooth movement of trucks carrying medical oxygen essential for critical patients affected with Covid-19.

The appeal comes after trucks carrying liquid medical oxygen to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were stopped by officials for checking, thus delaying their movement. Chief Minister Chouhan on Monday tweeted, “Madhya Pradesh trucks carrying oxygen was stopped by officials in different states which delays them and might cost lives of patients. Action should be taken against such officials.”

According to a senior state official, Chouhan held discussions with chief ministers of neighbouring states to bring to light that trucks carrying oxygen were also being stopped for checking in their respective states.

“Our trucks were stopped in Surat and Bhiwandi in Haryana along with there were some troubles in the bordering districts of Uttar Pradesh which was brought to the light of the respective CMs,” said the official.