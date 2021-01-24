MP: Clashes at Cong farm protest; 110 detained

More than 50 Congress workers and five policemen were injured in a clash which broke out during a protest march against the Centre’s new farm laws in Bhopal on Saturday, police said. Around 110 partymen, including former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, were detained during the clash but were released later in the day, they added

The march was part of a two-week programme of the state Congress to show support for the farmers camping at Delhi’s borders. Police said about 2,000 Congress workers were part of Tuesday’s protest.

Aside from Singh, those detained included former state minister PC Sharma, MLA Jaivardhan Singh and Kunal Choudhary.

A case was registered at TT Nagar police station under relevant IPC sections against several Congress workers for carrying out the rally without permission and breaching the peace under IPC sections 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) and 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Police said the march was carried out without permission and that they took action at Roushanpura Chouraha, when protesters tried break barricades and head towards the Raj Bhavan.

The Congress said protesters were peacefully marching towards Raj Bhavan when police resorted to lathicharge.