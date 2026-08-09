MP hospital sends woman’s corpse home in garbage-collection vehicle: ‘No budget for hearse’

Police suspect the woman was murdered and sent her body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. (File)

The body of a deceased woman was allegedly transported from a government hospital in a municipal garbage vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur after the family was unable to arrange a hearse, exposing a basic infrastructure gap at a civil hospital where authorities admit that a dedicated vehicle for the purpose has been sought repeatedly but not provided.

The incident occurred at the Bada Malhera Civil Hospital after the body of Rukhsana Khan, who had been missing since July 4, was recovered from a garbage dump on the Surajpur Road area on August 5. Police suspect she was murdered and sent her body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.