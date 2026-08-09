MP hospital sends woman’s corpse home in garbage-collection vehicle: ‘No budget for hearse’

The woman's body was recovered from a garbage dump in Chhatarpur on August 5 – over a month after she went missing on July 4

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalUpdated: Aug 10, 2026 04:52 AM IST
Police suspect she was murdered and sent her body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. (Representative Image)Police suspect the woman was murdered and sent her body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. (File)
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The body of a deceased woman was allegedly transported from a government hospital in a municipal garbage vehicle in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur after the family was unable to arrange a hearse, exposing a basic infrastructure gap at a civil hospital where authorities admit that a dedicated vehicle for the purpose has been sought repeatedly but not provided.

The incident occurred at the Bada Malhera Civil Hospital after the body of Rukhsana Khan, who had been missing since July 4, was recovered from a garbage dump on the Surajpur Road area on August 5. Police suspect she was murdered and sent her body to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

After the procedure, her family waited for a vehicle to take the body home but, according to her husband Babalesh Ahirwar, was eventually given a municipal tractor-trolley.

‘Every person deserves dignity…’

Ahirwar alleged that the vehicle provided was one used for garbage collection, adding the family waited for hours for a hearse. “Every person wants dignity, if not in life then at least after death. It was very painful to see my wife’s body being taken in a garbage vehicle,” he said.

The hospital administration has not disputed that it does not have a dedicated hearse. Bada Malhera Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Hemant Maraiya said the requirement for a hearse van had been raised several times at district-level meetings, but the facility had not received one because the required budget or approval under the relevant head had not been sanctioned.

We don’t have a hearse van so we depend on the Nagar Parishad. During a recent District Health Society (DHS) meeting, we asked for a hearse van. I hope that we will get it in the future as this will do a lot of good for the public at large,” Dr Maraiya said.

The Chhatarpur administration, meanwhile, has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Officials said action would be taken after the facts were established.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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