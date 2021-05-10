MP chemistry prof kills husband on suspicion of extra-marital affair, held

A 63-year-old chemistry professor has been arrested for allegedly drugging and electrocuting her husband in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, Mamta Pathak killed Neeraj Pathak, a prominent MBBS doctor in the district, over suspicion of an extramarital affair. The couple had repeated arguments and Neeraj had also released a video through his advocate stating that he had a threat to his life and that his wife may kill him some day, police said.

The incident took place on April 29 but came to light two days later when Mamta approached Loknath Puram police station on May 1 informing that her husband had died on April 29 at their house. According to the police, in her complaint to the police, Mamta said it was around 9 pm when she had gone to check on her husband for dinner and found him unconscious, after which she realised his pulse was missing. However, she claimed that she did not inform the police as her husband earlier had a fever and she decided to take him for a medical check-up the next day.

“It was the delay in reporting the case that made the police suspicious of her role in his death after she was questioned. She confessed to having murdered her husband after which she was arrested,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashank Jain.

Police said Neeraj was undergoing treatment for depression and Mamata allegedly gave him an extra dose of sleeping pills mixed with his food on April 29. After he fell asleep, she allegedly electrocuted him using an extension cord in their bedroom, they said.

The couple have two sons — Niteesh, who recently moved in with his father, and Manas, who lives in Los Angeles, US. Police have claimed that Niteesh is mentally unstable.

Neeraj’s brother Pankaj claimed that the couple had been separated for the past 11 years but it was only four months ago that Mamta moved back with him after Neeraj talked about opting for voluntary retirement as the medical officer of Chhatarpur district hospital.

Pankaj said his brother was locked inside the washroom by Mamta three days before his death and had to call the police control room. “After such incidents… we had sent a police party to their home. However, no action was taken as they had refused to register any complaint,” said Jain.

However, Neeraj’s family claimed that he tried to speak to the Chhatarpur SP about the matter but could not get an appointment and no FIR was lodged despite his calls to the control room.

Neeraj’s younger brother Sharad told The Indian Express, “There are discrepancies in the case and we will be writing to all concerned officials for it to be properly investigated. Mamta moved back with my brother only for his money. Why did she inform about his death 36 hours later and where was she during this time? This needs to be ascertained.”