MP calls for adjournment of House session in view of coronavirus, Venkaiah says no

AIADMK member in Rajya Sabha S R Balasubramoniyan on Monday called for adjournment of the ongoing session of Parliament in the wake of the spread of coronavirus.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Balasubramoniyan wanted to know from the government whether they are adjourning the session from Tuesday or Wednesday owing to the fact that it is suggested that people should avoid large gatherings.

Rajya Sabha discussed the preventive steps to be taken to contain the outbreak.

TMC member Derek O’ Brien said that all precautionary measures, like washing hands for 20 seconds and precautions while coughing and sneezing, must be followed by everyone. He further pointed out that the government has advised that large gatherings must be avoided. He also asked about the presence of a large numbers of members in the Houses, along with parliamentary support staffs. This large presence of people present at a given time in Parliament has a fair chance of getting infected, he said.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav suggested thermal screening facilities at all gates of the Parliament as members come from all states in the country. BJD leader Sasmit Patra talked about the need to increase the number of testing facilities. He also urged the government to provide sanitisation measures at ATM booths that should be cleaned from time to time.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu clarified that adjournment of the session can’t happen as of now. He said all members and supports staff should take precautionary steps. He also said that a lot of rumours are being spread, for which the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research should issue clarifications.

